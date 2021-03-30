Anunoby produced 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots across 31 minutes in Monday's 118-104 loss to the Pistons.

As one of the team's top defenders, Anunoby did what he could to hold off the Pistons and did a decent job of tamping down Jerami Grant, Detroit's top producer. An assortment of talented rookies overpowered the Raptors, however. Anunoby remains an important part of the Raptors' rotation, and his defensive skills will be needed if they have any hope of climbing back into contention this season.