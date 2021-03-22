Anunoby turned in 17 points (7-15 FG 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Anunoby's defensive mettle was sorely missed during his six-game absence, and the team was happy to have him back in the lineup Saturday night against the Jazz. In his second game back, Anunoby filled up his stat line with solid contributions in every category and will play a key role in turning things around for the Raptors, who have now lost eight straight contests.