Raptors' OG Anunoby: Starting in opener
Anunoby will start at small forward for Tuesday's season opener against the Pelicans, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As expected, Anunoby will occupy one of the forward spots vacated by Kawhi Leonard's departure. Anunoby started six games last season, averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 25.0 minutes. He played 96 preseason minutes, totaling 42 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
