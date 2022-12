Anunoby (hip) is available and starting Monday's matchup against the 76ers, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Anunoby has missed four straight contests due to a hip injury, but he'll make his return to game action Monday. It's unclear if he'll be limited or not, but the sixth-year forward has averaged 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals across 36.7 minutes this season -- all career highs.