The Raptors list Anunoby as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers with a sore right knee.

Toronto is locked in as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, so it wouldn't be surprising if Anunoby sat out or had his playing time limited Wednesday while he manages the sore knee. Anunoby has started in all six of the Raptors' seeding games to date, averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 treys in 28.2 minutes per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor.