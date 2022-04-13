Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Anunoby (thigh) is still feeling sore after returning to action for the regular-season finale Sunday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Anunoby missed four straight games before playing 25 minutes during the finale. While it's obviously encouraging to see him return to action, it's clear the thigh issue hasn't been completely resolved, and he'll likely need more time to ramp up his conditioning. Nurse added that Anunoby continues to make progress daily, but at this point, it looks like the coach doesn't know what to expect out of the talented forward after he missed 19 of the final 25 contests of the season.