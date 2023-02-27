Anunoby ended Sunday's 118-93 loss to the Cavaliers with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes.

Anunoby has played three games since his wrist injury but still hasn't produced at his usual level. He has played at least 32 minutes in all three contests, but has a total of 25 points. Prior to the injury, the 25-year-old had scored in double figures in 41 of his 43 games. To make matters worse, Anunoby hasn't produced in any other category either. Fantasy managers will have to patiently wait for Anunoby to return to his familiar form.