Anunoby had 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 FT, 1-6 3PT), 12 rebounds, two steals and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime loss at Indiana.

Anunoby has the ability to fill the stat sheet and become a factor on both ends of the court on a nightly basis, but his scoring figures have experienced an uptick of late as he has scored in double digits in seven of his last nine outings.

