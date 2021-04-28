Anunoby collected 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 116-103 loss to the Nets on Tuesday.

Anunoby scored 20-plus points for the fifth consecutive contest thanks to another efficient shooting performance. The forward has made three-plus shots from distance in four of those games and shot 43.3 percent from behind the arc over that stretch. Anunoby has averaged a team-high 23.3 points across that span and added 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.