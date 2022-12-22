Anunoby had 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, an assist and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Knicks.

Pascal Siakam grabbed all the headlines following his career-best performance, but Anunoby still posted a decent stat line despite his shooting woes. He scores in double digits on a regular basis and owns a high floor in most fantasy formats, as he complements those scoring numbers with decent peripheral stats, but an uptick on his long-range shooting wouldn't hurt. After going 1-for-6 from deep Wednesday, Anunoby is now shooting a career-worst 32.8 percent from three-point range this season.