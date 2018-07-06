Anunoby provided nine points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), a team-high seven boards, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 90-77 loss to the Pelicans.

Anunoby, a 37.1 percent three-point shooter during his rookie year, couldn't find the bottom of the net Friday. But, he was able to make an impact on the boards (three offensive) and fill out defensive stats. His next chance to improve arrives Sunday against the Timberwolves.