Anunoby supplied five points (2-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 loss to the Bucks.

Anunoby scored a season-low five points and continues to struggle with his efficiency, shooting just 31.4 percent from the field over his past four games. Before his recent slump, it appeared the sixth-year forward was on track for a career-high campaign, but he'll have to get back on track soon if that's going to be the case.