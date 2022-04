Anunoby amassed 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-9 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Monday's 103-88 win over Philadelphia.

Anunoby's all-around effort helped Toronto keep their playoff run alive. The Indiana product is putting up 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 35.6 percent from deep in the series.