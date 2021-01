Coach Nick Nurse said Saturday that he isn't sure whether Anunoby (calf) will be available Sunday against the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby has missed the past two games due to a calf issue, but he worked out individually Saturday. However, his status for Sunday's matchup is still murky. If Anunoby and Norman Powell (quadriceps) are both unavailable, Yuta Watanabe, DeAndre' Bembry and Stanley Johnson could see increased run for Toronto.