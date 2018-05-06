Anunoby collected 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one block across 33 minutes during Toronto's 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

The rookie's breakout offensive performance helped make up for the considerable struggles of DeMar DeRozan, and his scoring total served as a postseason high. Anunoby also drained a playoff-best four three-pointers on his way to seventh playoff contest with better than 50.0 percent shooting. Anunoby will look to provide a similar caliber of performance when the Raptors try to avoid a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.