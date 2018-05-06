Raptors' OG Anunoby: Surprises with 18 points in Game 3 loss
Anunoby collected 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one block across 33 minutes during Toronto's 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
The rookie's breakout offensive performance helped make up for the considerable struggles of DeMar DeRozan, and his scoring total served as a postseason high. Anunoby also drained a playoff-best four three-pointers on his way to seventh playoff contest with better than 50.0 percent shooting. Anunoby will look to provide a similar caliber of performance when the Raptors try to avoid a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.
More News
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Not on injury report•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Posts season-high 21 points in 34 minutes•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Four points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Back in starting five•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Picks up DNP-CD in win over Pacers•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....