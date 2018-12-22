Anunoby scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and a block in 22 minutes during Friday's 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.

The Raptors were missing four key contributors for this one, but Anunoby stepped up by tying his career high in scoring, although he likely would have shattered the mark if not for foul trouble. While Danny Green (knee) and Serge Ibaka (knee) might return Saturday, Kawhi Leonard (rest) will sit, so there should be plenty of opportunity again for Anunoby to make an impact.