Raptors' OG Anunoby: Ties career scoring high
Anunoby scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and a block in 22 minutes during Friday's 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.
The Raptors were missing four key contributors for this one, but Anunoby stepped up by tying his career high in scoring, although he likely would have shattered the mark if not for foul trouble. While Danny Green (knee) and Serge Ibaka (knee) might return Saturday, Kawhi Leonard (rest) will sit, so there should be plenty of opportunity again for Anunoby to make an impact.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...