Raptors' OG Anunoby: Ties season high with four blocks
Anunoby scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 118-101 win over the Suns.
The Raptors had a balanced attack going Friday, as seven different players scored in double digits, so Anunoby made his mark on the defensive end by tying his season high in rejections. He remains a frustratingly inconsistent player -- he's scored anywhere from 25 to zero points through seven games in February -- but the potential is there for some very impressive fantasy production if he can put everything together.
