Raptors' OG Anunoby: To meet with eye doctor
Anunoby (eye) will meet with a doctor in Los Angeles on Tuesday before joining the team on its flight to Portland, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Anunoby was poked in the eye by Kawhi Leonard during Monday's matchup with the Clippers, which forced him out of the contest early in the first quarter. The forward should be considered day-to-day until the dispatch from Tuesday's doctor visit is available. The Raptors are off Tuesday before taking on the Blazers on Wednesday night. If Anunoby is held out, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who saw 29 minutes Monday, would likely be in line for an increased role again.
