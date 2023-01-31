Anunoby (wrist) will be held out for the rest of Toronto's road trip, which lasts until Sunday against Memphis, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Anunoby had already been ruled out for Monday's clash against the Suns, and he's now set to miss the remainder of the road trip after the team received his imaging results. He'll set his sights on a potential return Feb. 8 against San Antonio, though a more accurate timetable should surface as the road trip comes to a close. Juancho Hernangomez, Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher should be in line for more opportunities while Anunoby recovers.