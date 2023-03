Anunoby closed with 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Clippers.

Anunoby had his shot working from beyond the arc in this one and scored 12 of his 18 points from deep. He's now drilled four triples twice in four March appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.3 minutes.