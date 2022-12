Anunoby finished Wednesday's 126-113 victory over the Lakers with 23 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes.

Anunoby socred 20-plus points for the third time in his last three contests, and he packed the stat sheet Wednesday evening. He's registered a block in back-to-back contests and is averaging an impressive 1.9 steals over his last nine matchups.