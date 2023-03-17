Anunoby finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Thursday's 128-111 victory over the Thunder.

Anunoby was terrific on both ends of the floor Thursday, continuing what has been a nice stretch over the past week. During that time, he is the sixth-ranked player in nine-category leagues, providing elite production just when managers needed it the most. He is now inside the top 30 for the season and is knocking on the door when it comes to leading the league in steals.