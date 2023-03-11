Anunoby ended with 31 points (12-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and five steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 122-112 loss to the Lakers.

The Lakers found Anunoby almost impossible to stop Friday, as he made his first 11 shots and finished with a sterling 12-of-14 line from the field. He posted his highest scoring output since early December while also tallying a game-high five steals. Anunoby is averaging 18.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.2 steals through five games in March.