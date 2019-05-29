Anunoby (appendectomy) was upgraded to questionable for Thursday's Game 1 against the Warriors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

While Anunoby is officially questionable for the first time since undergoing his appendectomy, the expectation heading into the series has been that he will not be ready until closer to Game 4. It is possible, however, that the Raptors have found new reason to be optimistic about the swingman's chances of playing. The team should have a more concrete update at some point on Thursday.

