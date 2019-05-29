Raptors' OG Anunoby: Upgraded to questionable
Anunoby (appendectomy) was upgraded to questionable for Thursday's Game 1 against the Warriors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
While Anunoby is officially questionable for the first time since undergoing his appendectomy, the expectation heading into the series has been that he will not be ready until closer to Game 4. It is possible, however, that the Raptors have found new reason to be optimistic about the swingman's chances of playing. The team should have a more concrete update at some point on Thursday.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...