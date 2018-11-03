Raptors' OG Anunoby: Very quiet in return to action
Anunoby had just two points and one rebound in 21 minutes during Friday's 107-98 victory over the Suns.
Anunoby returned after missing three games due to personal reasons, failing to make an impact at all. During his absence, Pascal Siakam has played extremely well which is going to have an impact on the production of Anunoby moving forward. He is not really a standard league player and those in deeper formats should just keep an eye on him to see if he can round into some form as he gets more games back under his belt.
