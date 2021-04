Anunoby (calf) will not play Sunday against the Thunder.

After resting Friday against Orlando, Anunoby is apparently dealing with a sore left calf, but it's unclear how legitimate that injury may be. Despite being in the thick of the play-in race, the Raptors have taken to some bizarre tactics to rest veterans and key players almost every night over the last few weeks. Pascal Siakam (shoulder), Fred VanVleet (hip) and Kyle Lowry (rest) will all be unavailable Sunday, in addition to Anunoby.