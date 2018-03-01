Anunoby will not return to Wednesday's game against the Magic after suffering a sprained right ankle.

Anunoby suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday's game. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however X-rays were taken and showed no fractures. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards at this time. Prior to suffering the injury, he posted seven points, two rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes.