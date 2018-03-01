Raptors' OG Anunoby: Will not return Wednesday
Anunoby will not return to Wednesday's game against the Magic after suffering a sprained right ankle.
Anunoby suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday's game. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however X-rays were taken and showed no fractures. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards at this time. Prior to suffering the injury, he posted seven points, two rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Puts together modest effort on Tuesday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Questionable Tuesday vs. Heat•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't return Sunday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Drains three triples Thursday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Goes scoreless for second time in three games•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...