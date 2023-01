Anunoby will not return to Friday's game against the Warriors due to a sprained left wrist, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Anunoby was able to get a quick X-ray, which came back negative, but he will undergo further testing on Saturday. Thus, his status for the team's second night of a back-to-back set is certainly up in the air. Expect more clarity to come ahead of their game in Portland.