Raptors' OG Anunoby: Will return Friday
Anunoby (personal) will make his return Friday against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Anunoby is on track to miss his fourth and fifth straight games Tuesday and Wednesday, but the sophomore will be back Friday when the team travels to Houston. Since December, he's averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds across 20.5 minutes.
