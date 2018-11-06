Raptors' OG Anunoby: Will start Monday
Anunoby will start Monday against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Monday's game, Anunoby will start in his place once again. In the previous game, Anunoby saw 24 minutes, and will likely see a similar role once again.
