Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't be ready for start of camp
Anunoby (knee) will not be ready for the start of training camp, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
The news isn't all that surprising considering Anunoby underwent surgery in January to repair a torn ACL, which kept him sidelined for most of the 2016-17 collegiate season. The first-round pick is expected to miss most, if not all, of training camp, and it's likely that his rehab will cut into the start of his rookie season. Per Lewenberg, Toronto does not expect to have Anunoby back until sometime in November, at the earliest, but the team hopes that he'll be a contributor off the bench later in the year. Still very much a work in progress offensively, Anunoby likely won't be much of a fantasy commodity, but his defensive versatility could have some real-life value for a Raptors team that parted ways with veteran wing DeMarre Carroll this summer.
