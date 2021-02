Anunoby (rest) won't play Friday against the Timberwolves, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Anunoby's playing time had been ramping up over the past several games, but he'll be held out for load management purposes in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. DeAndre' Bembry, Yuta Watanabe and Norman Powell should see increased run in his absence.