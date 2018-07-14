Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't play Saturday
Anunoby will not play during Saturday's summer league contest against the Hornets.
Anunoby will presumably be getting the game off for rest purposes. In four summer league games, he's averaged 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.
