Anunoby (knee) will not play in Sunday's exhibition game against the Clippers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Anunoby was deemed healthy enough to to participate in the team's scrimmage on Thursday, but he is still not ready to play in the preseason, and it's unclear whether or not he'll be ready at any point prior to the start of the regular season. The rookie should be considered on a game-by-game basis, but the Raptors be extra cautious with Anunoby during training camp.