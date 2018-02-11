Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't return Sunday
Anunoby won't return to Sunday's game against the Hornets after spraining his ankle, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Anunoby twisted his ankle just before halftime Sunday and limped to the locker room before ultimately being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He finished with one assist and one rebound in 11 minutes of action. Look for C.J. Miles and Norman Powell to see some extra time with Anunoby out. Anunoby's first chance to return will be on Tuesday against the Heat.
More News
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Drains three triples Thursday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Goes scoreless for second time in three games•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Registers season-high 20 points•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Contributes nine points in win•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Scores career-high 16 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Will make first career start Tuesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...