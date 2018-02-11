Anunoby won't return to Sunday's game against the Hornets after spraining his ankle, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Anunoby twisted his ankle just before halftime Sunday and limped to the locker room before ultimately being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He finished with one assist and one rebound in 11 minutes of action. Look for C.J. Miles and Norman Powell to see some extra time with Anunoby out. Anunoby's first chance to return will be on Tuesday against the Heat.