Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't return vs. Clippers
Anunoby has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Los Angeles after being poked in the eye.
The Raptors will be shorthanded for nearly the entire contest after Anunoby exited in the first quarter. Norman Powell, Stanley Johnson and Malcolm Miller could all see opportunities to make an impact as a result.
