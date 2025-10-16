Raptors' Olivier Sarr: Waived Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sarr was waived by the Raptors on Thursday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Sarr did not play in the NBA last season, and that seems unlikely to change in 2025. He's not a guy worth targeting in any setting.
