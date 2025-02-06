Robinson closed Wednesday's 138-107 loss to the Grizzlies with one point (1-2 FT) across three minutes.

Robinson continues to be used sparingly by the Raptors, having played fewer than 15 minutes in four of the past five games. While it has been slow going for Robinson, there is a chance he could step into a meaningful role in the near future. Jakob Poeltl is sidelined due to a hip injury, while Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Pelicans on Wednesday. Depending on what happens over the next few hours, Robinson could be the next man up in the middle.