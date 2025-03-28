Robinson is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Hornets on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Robinson started in Wednesday's blowout win over the Nets and finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role Friday due to the return of Jakob Poeltl (rest).
