Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Raptors signed Robinson to a two-way contract Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After previously signing two 10-day deals with the Raptors, Robinson is now set to split time between Toronto and their G League affiliate for the remainder of the season. Robinson will likely compete for depth minutes in the Raptors' frontcourt when he's with the parent club.

More News