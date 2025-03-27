Robinson closed with a game-high 23 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 victory over Brooklyn.

The 24-year-old center continues to take advantage of his opportunities with the Raptors. Getting the start with Jakob Poeltl (rest) in street clothes once again, Robinson recorded his fourth double-double of the season, all of which have come in his last eight appearances. During that stretch, he's averaging 13.0 points, 8.8 boards and 3.0 assists in 26.1 minutes a contest.