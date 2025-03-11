Robinson logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes during Monday's 119-104 victory over Washington.

Robinson got the start Monday due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (rest), and he made the most of the opportunity. This was his first double-double of the season, and he also notched season-high marks in both points and rebounds. Robinson might see more time in the starting unit in the coming weeks, but until Poeltl is shut down for the rest of the season, his inconsistent role prevents him from having a bigger role in most fantasy formats. He's averaging 7.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in five outings this month.