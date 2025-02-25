Robinson is not in the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against Boston, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.
Jonathan Mogbo will draw his 11th start of the season Tuesday, pushing Robinson to the second unit. Over his last 10 appearances off the bench, Robinson has averaged 4.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks in 14.4 minutes.
