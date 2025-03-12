Now Playing

Robinson will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the 76ers. Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Robinson started two of the last three games for the Raptors but will resume his reserve role Wednesday against Philadelphia. The 23-year-old big man is averaging 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game off the bench this season for Toronto.

