Robinson put up 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight boards, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 125-115 overtime loss to the Bulls.

The third-year big man had a solid night with the second unit, stringing together a season high in points with his second best rebounding game of the year. Although his efficiency from the field left plenty to be desired, it was encouraging to see Robinson take as many shots as he did, considering it's the highest mark of his season by a good margin. With the Raptors fairly thin at the center position, Robinson has an opportunity to carve out a real role in head coach Darko Rajakovic's rotation going forward.