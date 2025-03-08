Now Playing

Robinson will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Jazz, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Robinson will replace Jakob Poeltl (rest) in the starting lineup during Friday's game against Utah. The 23-year-old big man is averaging 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a starter this season.

