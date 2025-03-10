Robinson will start in Monday's game against Washington, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
The big man will receive the starting nod due to Jakob Poeltl (rest) being sidelined. Robinson has started in three outings this season, during which he has averaged 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals across 25.3 minutes per contest.
