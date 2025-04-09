Robinson is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Hornets on Wednesday, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Robinson will make his eighth start of the season (and sixth since the beginning of March) due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (hand). Robinson has averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.