Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Available Saturday
Brissett will travel with the Raptors to Atlanta on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors need additional depth due to a number of injuries among their regular rotation options. Brissett has played in each of the Raptors' last two games, scoring three points in six minutes.
