Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Back in action in G League
Brissett played 35 minutes Saturday for the G League's Raptors 905 in the affiliate's 106-103 loss to the Canton Charge, finishing with 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists.
While the parent club dealt with injuries to a number key players in late December and the first half of January, Brissett settled into coach Nick Nurse's rotation. The two-way player was used off the bench eight times in a nine-game stretch for Toronto, averaging 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.0 minutes. With Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet having all overcome their respective injuries, however, Brissett's last two appearances have come with the 905. He'll likely remain in the G League for much of what's left of the 2019-20 campaign.
